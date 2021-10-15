Sharp rise in Covid-19 patients at UHG over past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a sharp rise in Covid-19 patients at UHG over the past week.

There are currently 28 patients with the virus at the hospital today – compared to 19 patients this day last week.

Meanwhile, there are 6 Covid-19 patients at Portiuncula this morning – compared to 2 patients a week ago.

The number of virus patients in ICU remains low at both hospitals, with 3 at UHG and a single patient at Portiuncula.

It comes as the number of Covid patients being admitted to hospitals nationwide has increased by 43 per cent in the past two weeks.

408 people are in hospital with the virus, with 70 in intensive care.

The HSE’s chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor, says it’s largely down to 370,000 adults not being fully vaccinated.