Sharp increase in demand for COPE Galway services during 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway experienced a sharp increase in demand for its services last year.

The city-based charity offers support to families and individuals dealing with homelessness and domestic violence, as well as services for the elderly.

COPE Galway’s annual report for 2021 paints a stark picture of just how many people in the community are struggling.

It’ll reveal that last year, the charity supported close to 3 thousand people across its homeless, domestic violence, and senior support services in the city and county.

It’s an increase of around 10 percent on the previous year – with the charity warning the figures are only likely to increase in the current climate.

Within the annual report, will be stories from a range of people across Galway who engaged with COPE Galway last year.

One includes a man who lived in his car for four months, and resorted to bathing in Loughrea Lake, after struggling to find accommodation.

John says COPE services helped him overcome insurmountable challenges and he’s now in a much better place and more positive about the future.

His story will be one of many featured in the COPE Galway annual report, which will be launched on Monday morning.