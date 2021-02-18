Sharp increase in COVID-19 patients in Galway ICUs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in Galway’s ICU’s week-on-week.

There are 11 patients being treated for the virus in intensive care in the city and county today – with 10 at UHG and one at Portiuncula hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to six this day last week.

In total there are 35 Coronavirus patients in Galway’s acute hospitals this afternoon – with 32 at UHG and three at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 771 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals.

It’s the lowest number since January 5th and shows a 7 percent fall from yesterday, and a 21 percent decrease on last Thursday.

Overnight there were 154 people receiving treatment in ICUs.