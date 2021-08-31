Sharp increase in Covid-19 patients at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients at UHG in the past 24 hours.

The city hospital now has 35 cases of the virus – once again the highest in the country, alongside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

It’s an increase of 6 patients since yesterday, and comes as UHG had the highest number of virus patients in the country for six days running last week.

Of the 35 Covid-19 cases at UHG, 5 are receiving care in ICU – that’s a reduction of a single patient since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has 5 Covid-19 patients today – a reduction of 2 – while there remains a single patient in ICU.

Member of NPHET, Dr. Mary Favier, says vaccination is allowing for the transition out of restrictions but caution is needed.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.