Sharp increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Galway’s public hospital system.

According to the latest HSE figures, there are 21 coronavirus patients in Galway hospitals today – with 16 attending UHG and five at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile, six further patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus in the city and county, with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 354 people with Covid-19 were being treated in acute hospitals today – the highest number since May.

38 patients are in Intensive Care, with 25 of these patients being treated on ventilators.

Former President of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland, Catherine Motherway says she expects ICU admissions to rise…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….