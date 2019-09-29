Sharp drop in Fine Gael party membership across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael has lost a fifth of its party membership nationwide since 2013 – including particularly significant losses in Meath and Galway.

Figures obtained by the Sunday Independent show that at the end of last month, Fine Gael membership amounted to 19,385 compared to 30,845 in 2013.

One of the most notable declines in membership numbers is in Galway – where numbers fell by over 600 over the past six years.

That accounts for over 10 percent of the total decline nationwide since 2013.

A Fine Gael spokesperson says the party does not anticipate any decrease in membership this year.