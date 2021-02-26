Sharp drop in Covid-19 patients at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a sharp drop in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at UHG.

There are now 13 patients being treated at the facility – a drop of 7 since yesterday.

However, there are 7 people in ICU with the virus, an increase of a single patient.

Overall, Covid-19 patient numbers at UHG are down by 65 percent compared to this day last week.

Meanwhile, there’s been a slight increase in patient numbers at Portiuncula Hospital.

There are currently 6 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19, an increase of 2 since yesterday – while a single patient is in the ICU.