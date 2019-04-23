Shantalla Residents’ Association say they are opposed to bus corridor, and not helipad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Shantalla Residents’ Association has stressed that the group is not opposed to a helipad but is against the wider plan for a bus corridor.

The statement follows a presentation by the National Ambulance Service on the proposed helipad at a recent meeting of the city council.

The meeting heard the plan would be delivered over a 3.5 acre site with a new 4G pitch to be provided to the area.

The residents’ group has moved to clarify that they do not object to the helipad but do have an issue with the proposed bus corridor which would run through the green space.

The group argues the bus corridor should be rerouted to around the top of the pitch to join the existing bus corridor and to enter the hospital grounds at the back entrance.

It also understands that the proposed 4G pitch would be for the sole use of the Galway United ladies team.

Labour local election candidate and Shantalla Residents' Association Treasurer John McDonagh says green space is vital for any community