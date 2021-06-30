Shannon Group seeks to transfer ownership of Dunguaire Castle to County Council

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Shannon Group is seeking to transfer its ownership of Dunguaire Castle to Galway County Council.

In a letter to the Local Authority, the Shannon Group said it wants to engage with the council to review the potential transfer of the Kinvara castle and to discuss viable options to secure its future.

It comes as the Clare-based tourism company has transferred its Shannon Heritage business to Clare County Council and the ownership of St. John’s Castle to Limerick city and county council due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has said the transfer of Dunguaire Castle is being investigated to ensure its rich history and heritage will be preserved and maintained for the people of Galway and those beyond.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne argues it’s very positive news that the Shannon Group is looking to offer the castle to an entity that can run it properly and develop it into the future.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks a hybrid ownership between the County Council and the OPW would be the ideal solution:

