Shannon first Irish airport to take delivery of new electric Medical Response Vehicle 

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Shannon Airport has become the first Irish airport to take delivery of an electric Medical Response Vehicle.

The vehicle, called “Rescue 14”, replaces its diesel-powered model and will be used for emergency medical responses that may arise at the airport.

Rescue 14 is designed and built to similar specifications as the National Ambulance Service vehicles and is fully equipped with a defibrillator, stretcher, medication bag, oxygen masks and more.

The Shannon Airport Police and Fire team, who are all Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC) accredited Emergency First Responders, have already begun training on the new vehicle.

The new electric vehicle was built by Offaly based Wilker Group, which has more than 50 years’ experience in the design, build and delivery of ambulance and specialist vehicle conversions.