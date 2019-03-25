Sexual offences up almost a third in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Sexual assaults and offences increased by over a third in Galway in the last year according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The report lists the number and type of offences reported to Gardai in the final quarter of 2018.



68 instances of rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences were reported to Gardai in Galway between October and December 2018.

That’s an increase of 36 per cent when compared to the same period in 2017.

The number of assaults causing harm also increased by 30 per cent from 36 incidents to 47 in the three month period year on year.

