Severe Status Orange Wind Warning issued for Galway Overnight

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for sixteen counties including Galway overnight.

Ireland is being warned to prepare for potentially very damaging wind gusts overnight as Storm Debi approaches.

Orange and yellow warnings have already been issued from midnight tonight.

A belt of 16 counties from Galway and Kerry, across most of the midlands, and up to the north-east of the country have been issued with status orange wind warnings from early tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann are warning of the potential of dangerous travelling conditions, and damage to power lines and exposed structures.

Forecast models are showing predicted wind speeds reaching only one kilometre per hour below the red warning level.

Meanwhile a status yellow rain warning has been issued for the entire country, with heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms and hail being forecast.

That will come into effect at midnight tonight and last until Monday afternoon.