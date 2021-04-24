Severe delays experienced by motorists on the N59 this afternoon

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling towards Clifden and Connemara this afternoon from Galway City experienced major delays on the N59, the Galway to Clifden road, due to roadworks on the approach into Maam Cross.

Three sets of traffic lights are in place on the approach to Maam Cross as a result of these roadworks and motorists experienced delays of up to an hour this afternoon as they passed through on their journey to the west of the county.

These traffic lights will be in operation again tomorrow and again motorists are advised that there will be delays and possible tail backs.