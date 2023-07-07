Several people escape injury as works accident causes house fire

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several people have escaped injury following a fire at a house in the city

They were evacuated from the terraced house on Canal Road Lower after a works accident this afternoon

The fire is now under control, but is understood to have caused substantial structural and smoke damage to the house

The Gardai have assisted one unit of Galway Fire brigade at the scene, with traffic management

Motorists are asked to avoid the area

It has not yet been confirmed how the fire started but the Health and Safety Authority has been notified