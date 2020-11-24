Several million in funding for East Galway under ‘Just Transition’ fund

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several million euro has been awarded to projects in East Galway under the Government’s Just Transition Fund, which has been approved today.

The awards are part of a national pot worth €28m, designed to assist communities transitioning out of peat harvesting.

Projects that will directly benefit East Galway include the Ballyforan Greenway Loop, which has received almost €1m.

While half a million euro has been allocated to the Pulse Hub in Ballinasloe.

East Galway will also benefit from a large number of well-funded initiatives that are not county specific, but will benefit the area.

These include the Shannonbridge Action Group, which is to receive €400 thousand for the implementation of a strategic area response plan.

Galway East Fianna Fail Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says all of the projects will create green and sustainable employment opportunities.