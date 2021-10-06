Several million euro in funding for 3 Galway companies under regional enterprise fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several million euro has been awarded to three Galway companies under the Government’s Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme.

The fund aims to support regional enterprises and encourage entrepreneurial activity – and the latest round of funding is worth €9.3m.

The 3 Galway applicants to benefit are Bia Innovator Campus in Athenry, Galway City Innovation District, and Galway Technology Centre at Mervue Business Park.

General Manager of Bia Innovator Campus is Elaine Donoghue.

She’s confident the food hub, which is set to open later this year, will offer all the expertise and facilities food related start-ups will need.