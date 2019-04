Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry following an attempt to steal a cash machine in Ballinasloe.

The incident took place in the early hours of Good Friday morning when intruders forced their way into Tesco in Ballinasloe.

Attempts were then made to remove the ATM but were unsuccessful.

No arrests have yet been made.

CCTV is being examined as part of the investigation and it’s understood Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry.