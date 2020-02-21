Several Galway TD’s join new Dáil technical group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Independent Galway TD’s have joined a new technical group in the Dáil.

Known as ‘The Regional Group’, it will operate as a technical group to allow members speaking time and to assist in the scheduling of parliamentary business.

Galway East TD Sean Canney, Galway West TD Noel Grealish and Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten are all part of the new grouping.

They’re joined by Deputies Cathal Berry, Peter Fitzpatrick, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Matt Shanahan and Peader Toibín.