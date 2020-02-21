Several Galway TD’s join new Dáil technical group

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Independent Galway TD’s have joined a new technical group in the Dáil.

Known as ‘The Regional Group’, it will operate as a technical group to allow members speaking time and to assist in the scheduling of parliamentary business.

Galway East TD Sean Canney, Galway West TD Noel Grealish and Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten are all part of the new grouping.

They’re joined by Deputies Cathal Berry, Peter Fitzpatrick, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Matt Shanahan and Peader Toibín.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR