Current track
Title
Artist

Several Galway schools take top awards at BT Young Scientist Awards

Written by on 12 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several Galway schools have taken top awards at this years BT Young Scientist Competition.

Aoibhe Briscoe, Ellie Concannon and Kate Owens from Colásite Iognáid ‘The Jes’ in the city took 1st place in the Biological and Ecological Junior Group.

Their project was entitled ‘Paws-itively Dangerous – Antibiotic Resistance’.

Meanwhile, Samuel Regan of Presentation College Athenry took 1st place in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Junior Individual category.

His project was ‘Machine Learning to Predict Arrow Aerodynamics’.

Meanwhile, Séan Kelly and Séan Janson of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir won 1st place in the Technology Senior Group – for their project ‘A Secure and Anonymous Internet Using Onion Routing’.

A number of other Galway schools took home a wide range of achievements – including display and travel awards as well as commendations.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway farmers received over 3 million euro in forestry payments last year

11 January 2019

0 0

Dunmore native recognised for literacy research

11 January 2019

0 0

Campaigners disappointed with realignment plan for Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

11 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Dunmore native recognised for literacy research

Thumbnail
Previous post

Gael Linn Handball Tournament This Weekend

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend