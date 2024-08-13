Galway Bay FM

13 August 2024

Several Galway areas still impacted by power outages following Sunday night’s storm

A few areas of Galway are still impacted by a loss of electricity, caused by Sunday night’s thunderstorms.

Around 200 premises are still experiencing outages this morning in Tuam North, another 100 in Headford, and around 50 in Spiddal.

ESB says due to the severity of the damage caused by lightning, around 4,000 of the 36,000 customers were still without electricity as of 6pm yesterday.

ESB Networks crews are still working to restore power and will respond to outages as they arise as quickly and safely as possible.

It has apologised to all customers impacted, and asks anyone impacted to report on 1800 372 999.

