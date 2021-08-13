Several areas in Galway still have Covid-19 incidence rate almost double national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several areas in Galway still have a Covid-19 incidence rate that’s almost double the national average.

The highest is Galway City Central with a 14-day incidence rate of 854, compared to the national average of 422 cases per 100 thousand people.

Next is Connemara South at 778, Galway City East at 763, Galway City West at 560, Connemara North at 541, Ballinasloe at 530, Athenry-Oranmore at 524, Tuam at 506, and Gort Kinvara at 434.

The only area in Galway with a 14-day incidence below the national average is Loughrea, at 413 per 100 thousand people.

Meanwhile, the Carndonagh region in Co. Donegal continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country by a wide margin.

On Monday, the country’s 14-day incidence rate was 422 cases per 100,000 population.

The Carndonagh local electoral area’s was over four times as high, at 1,880 – but that’s down from over 2,100 last week.

The second hardest hit area this week is, once again, Buncrana, also in Donegal – but its rate of 1,212 is marginally down on last week.

Another LEA in Donegal also has the fifth highest rate in the country – that’s Milford, with a rate of 988.

The LEAs with the third and fourth highest incidence rates are both in Co Mayo.

Westport has a rate of 1,034 and Swinford has a rate of 1,030.