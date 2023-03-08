Seventeen Galway students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

Tonight on ACE with Gary McMahon broadcasting live from The Hardiman Galway, for the programme launch of the Cúirt International Festival of Literature. 🔹 Gary speaks to Manuela Moser, Cúirt Director, about the diverse and exciting programme coming to Galway in April covering poetry, fiction, theatre and family events. 🔹 Cúirt will feature writers from Galway, around Ireland and from around the world like Anne Enright & Sebastian Barry. Gary talks to literary guests coming to the festival who will be at this evening’s launch event. Join Gary from 7-8pm. Brought to you in association with Bradley’s Bar, Labane with music every Saturday night and sports all weekend. #ACEGalway