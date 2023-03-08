Seventeen Galway students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seventeen students from Galway have received prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go the students who achieve above a minimum of 500 CAO points.

The successful Galway students are:

DAVID GREALISH, Yeats College

GABRIEL MC CANN, Presentation College, Athenry

RIFAT ABUBAKAR & QUINN-ZEYI LAI, St Joseph’s the Bish

LILY HEARNE, DAVID KELLY & RORY LALLY, Colaiste Iognaid

AOIBHINN WALSH, Colaiste Éinde

SINEAD BURKE, Salerno Secondary School

FIONA POWER, Seamount College Kinvara

AEBHA LYDON, Scoil Bhríde, Mercy Tuam

RONAN ZALETEL, Colaiste na Coiribe

IREWONUOLA SANYAOLU, Merlin College

RUAIRI GOODWIN, Colaiste an Eachréidh Athenry

EDEL CONCANNON , Portumna Community School

CONOR MANNION, Dunmore Community School

FIACHRA OWENS, Gort Community School

A total of 677 first-year students from Ireland and overseas received awards

