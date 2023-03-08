Seventeen Galway students receive Trinity Entrance Exhibition Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seventeen students from Galway have received prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.
The awards go the students who achieve above a minimum of 500 CAO points.
The successful Galway students are:
DAVID GREALISH, Yeats College
GABRIEL MC CANN, Presentation College, Athenry
RIFAT ABUBAKAR & QUINN-ZEYI LAI, St Joseph’s the Bish
LILY HEARNE, DAVID KELLY & RORY LALLY, Colaiste Iognaid
AOIBHINN WALSH, Colaiste Éinde
SINEAD BURKE, Salerno Secondary School
FIONA POWER, Seamount College Kinvara
AEBHA LYDON, Scoil Bhríde, Mercy Tuam
RONAN ZALETEL, Colaiste na Coiribe
IREWONUOLA SANYAOLU, Merlin College
RUAIRI GOODWIN, Colaiste an Eachréidh Athenry
EDEL CONCANNON , Portumna Community School
CONOR MANNION, Dunmore Community School
FIACHRA OWENS, Gort Community School
A total of 677 first-year students from Ireland and overseas received awards