Seven Springs Day Centre lobby group to go before Oireachtas Committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seven Springs Day Centre Loughrea lobby group is to go before the Oireachtas Committee on Petitions next week

Last week’s announcement by the HSE that it will review the controversial decision to close the purpose built centre has been welcomed by the Loughrea Concerned Citizens Group.

The members see the announcement as a positive first step in closing the temporary base and ensuring the Day Services in Loughrea are maintained and secured

The group is also welcoming the decision by the newly appointed Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West John Fitzmaurice to visit the facility as part of the review.

The lobby group will bring all their concerns to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Petitions in the Dáil on this day week, Thursday July 13th.