Seven Springs Day Centre lobby group before Oireachtas Committee today

Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Seven Springs Day Centre Loughrea lobby group is appearing before the Oireachtas Committee on Petitions today.

The Concerned Citizen’s Group have welcomed a recent committment from the HSE that it will review the controversial decision to close the purpose built centre.

Thousands of people have signed a petition, with campaigners dissatisfied with the proposal to replace the centre with an allegedly inferior building at St. Brendans’ CNU

Members of the group will present to the committee this afternoon, with a live feed available on Oireachtas TV from 1:30PM.