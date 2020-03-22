Seven more cases of Covid 19 confirmed in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the latest Government figures.

That’s an increase of seven case on the previous figure – and the largest single day increase on record for Galway since figures were made available.

There are now 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide – while 3 people have died.

Around a third of all cases have been hospitalised and the median age of those infected is 44.

Community transmission is behind the majority of confirmed cases at 42 percent, followed closely by foreign travel at 35 percent, and close contact at 23 percent.

Dublin has the largest number of cases at 320, followed by Cork with 88 and Galway with 21.

The Health Minister’s reminding people not to gather in large groups and keep observing social distancing guidelines.

Though today is Mothers Day, Simon Harris says there are other ways to show affection rather than physical contact.

Minister Harris also says they’re now trying to hire more medical staff to help deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris says he’ll use emergency powers to shut down any pubs that keep trading if they don’t shut voluntarily.

Independent Councillor Ken O’Flynn says he’s seen too many pubs trading in Cork in the last week.

He says publican’s behaviour during the pandemic should be considered when their licence is up for renewal.

Elsewhere, after Italy recorded almost 800 deaths in one day yesterday, Russia’s military will start sending medical help to the country from today.

Italy is one of the world’s hardest-hit countries, with more than 53-thousand cases – and almost 5-thousand people have died.

Last night, strict new measures were introduced in the Lombardy region in an effort to tackle the spread.

Sport, physical activity and even the use of vending machines is banned.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world has now topped 300 thousand.