1 December 2023

Seven Galway sports clubs receive €50,000 under national fund

Seven Galway sports clubs have received up to €50,000 as part of a national fund worth €5m

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced the funding as part of the Our Rural Future development plan.

The following clubs will receive the full €50,000 – East Galway United Community Development Group, Portumna GAA Club, Beagh GAA, St Brendans GAA, and Tynagh Abbey Duniry Hurling Club

While Killimor GAA is receiving €45,000 and Tommy Larkins in Woodford will get €43,000

Minister Humphreys outlines where the focus will be for this round of funding:

