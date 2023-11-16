Seven Galway companies named as finalists in the Irish Medtech Awards

Share story:

Seven Galway companies are finalists at the Irish Medtech Association Awards, which are being hosted in Galway next month.

Aerogen and Boston Scientific Galway are nominees for Best Talent Strategy, and Medtronic Vascular Galway is nominated as a Sustainable MedTech Company.

Nua Surgical and Xtremedy Medical will vie for the Emerging MedTech Award, while ATU and Symphysis Medical are up for the Collaboration in MedTech Award.

The awards will be presented at the Medtech Rising event in the Galmont Hotel in the city on December 7th.