Seven Galway beaches retain blue flag status

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven Galway beaches have retained blue flag status this year.

However Cill Mhuirbhigh, on Inis Mór has had its flag withdrawn due to a lack of lifeguard service as a result of restrictions in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels and aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters around the world.

The 80 Irish beaches and 10 marinas that have achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

77 of the 80 beaches and all 8 marinas awarded last year have retained Blue Flag status for 2020.

In Galway city, Salthill and Silverstrand have retained their blue flag status for 2020.

While in the county, the status has been retained at Potumna, Loughrea Lake, Traught in Kinvara, An Trá Mhór in Inverin and Trá an Dóilin in Carraroe.

Meanwhile, blue flag status has been withdrawn at CillMhuirbhigh, on Inis Mór.

This is as a result of restrictions in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic meaning it was not possible to put a lifeguard in place as required.

It is noted that if a change in circumstance at the site enables it to re-comply with all Blue Flag criteria during the season, the Blue Flag could be flown.