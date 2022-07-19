Seven Galway AIB branches to be made cashless from October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven AIB branches across Galway will be made cashless from October 21st.

Today AIB confirmed that 70 of its 170 branches nationwide will become cashless this autumn, as it claims demand for cash services has dropped and the cost of security has risen.

Branches undergoing the change include Athenry, Ballinasloe, Clifden, Gort, Oranmore,Salthill and Spiddal.

The bank says the move will allow it to focus on other priorities, including mortgages, loans and investments.

Public Affairs Manager at An Post Angus Laverty says AIB customers can avail of cash services at post offices.