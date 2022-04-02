Seven charity walks with Charlie Bird today throughout Galway City and County

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Former broadcaster Charlie Bird and around 3,000 people are taking part in charity walks throughout Ireland.

200 separate walks are taking place across Ireland, the US, Australia and Spain today with seven walks being held throughout Galway City at County.

In Galway, the following walks are taking place and at the following times:

In Ballymoe/Ballintubber, Knocma Wood, Sliabh Aughty and Tuam at 12 Noon, Inis Oirr at 1pm and Letterfrack at 2pm.

The climb with Charlie at Lettergesh is underway since 10am.

There are also three walks taking place in Roscommon, five in Sligo, two in Leitrim and twenty one in Mayo with nine of those walks taking place on Croagh Patrick.

Mr Bird has motor neurone disease, and the events have raised over 1 million euro for charity.