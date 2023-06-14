Seven arrested after major operation targetting criminal gangs in Galway and Mayo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven men have been arrested during a major operation targeting organised crime in Galway and Mayo.

A number of properties were searched this morning in the Ballybane and Bohermore areas of the city, along with Ballinrobe in Mayo.

85 gardaí from the Galway and Mayo/Roscommon/Longford divisions were involved in the operation – including the Armed Support and Air Support Units.

The men – whose ages range from teens to 40s – are being detained in garda stations in Mayo for offences including serious assault, possession of weapons and drugs offences.