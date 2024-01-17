Galway Bay FM

17 January 2024

Settlement of 220 thousand euro for Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days

A settlement of 220 thousand euro has been reached for a Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days.

The HSE and a GP have apologised to the mother of the now six-year-old boy for the treatment he received after he swallowed a button battery.

According to The Irish Times, Aaron Sikorski of Galway Road, Tuam was 13 months old when he swallowed the circular button type battery while playing at home.

The High Court heard today it was nine and a half days before a chest X-ray was carried out despite visits to his GP and the A&E department of University Hospital Galway.

Counsel said Aaron had to have an emergency operation to extract the battery and also further reconstructive surgery on his oesophagus.

He remained in hospital for three weeks, having spent time in intensive care.

Aaron had, through his mother Marlena Sikorski, sued the HSE over the care received at Galway University Hospital and GP Maire McGarry of Tuam Family Practice on Sean Purcell Road, Tuam in 2018.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told that the HSE admitted a breach of duty in the case but causation was still at issue. GP Maire McGarry denied all claims.

