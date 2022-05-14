Setback for plan to build multi story hotel in east of city.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans to build a multi-storey hotel in the east of the city have encountered a setback.

The proposal led by Parosi Developments Ltd is facing a third-party appeal with a decision due in July.

The development would be located at a site in Briarhill Business Park in the tow-lands of Ballybrit and Doughiska.

The original plan had set out to build a eight story over basement hotel with 186 bedrooms.

This would include a gym and spa facilities including a swimming pool, a whirlpool and a sauna/steam room.

There would also be eight meeting rooms.

It also involves an upgrade to the existing entrance and exit from the Business Park campus, a new guest vehicle entrance from the Business Park Campus to the north of the site and 153 car parking spaces.

City planners gave the project to go ahead in February subject to a list of 22 conditions.

One stated the developer was to omit one of the upper level bedroom floors from the plan.

Two third parties have opposed the plan and lodged their appeal with An Bord Pleanála.

The applicant has also submitted a first party appeal involving some of the conditions set out by city planners.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision at the end of July.