Setback for NUIG plan to develop two new pitches in Dangan

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There has been a setback to NUIG’s plan to develop two new pitches at lands in Dangan, following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The plan for a 3G pitch and a grassed GAA/soccer pitch as well as ball stop fencing and floodlighting received the backing of city planners in September, subject to eight conditions.

The development also provides for temporary changing room facilities and a shared access lane for emergency or maintenance vehicles and pedestrians during the construction phase should the proposed N6 city ring road project go ahead.

The city council decision to approve the project is now the subject of a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

It’s argued that the application is effectively a case of ‘project-splitting’ from the overal N6 GCRR project.

It’s also argued that if NUIG is to proceed with the development in conjunction with th N6 ring road, residents would be surrounded by major infrastructure on two boundaries of the community.

This has led to concerns over the possible environmental impact on homes and community, in terms of noise, light and protected wildlife.

The appeal also seeks clarity on how the applicant would plan to deal with the impact of noise and dust that would be generated during construction.

The appelant group stresses that it is a strong advocate for the development and maintainence of NUIG sports grounds, however it concludes it has serious planning concerns.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make its decision on the case in February.