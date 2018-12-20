Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Setback for LIDL as new Knocknacarra store faces planning appeal

Written by on 20 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – LIDL has encountered a setback in its plan to open a new discount store in Knocknacarra.

The project which had received approved from city planners has been appealed by RGDATA- the Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trades Association.

The new LIDL store would be located at the junction of Bothar Stiofain and Western Distributor Road.

The German retailer says 35 jobs would be created as part of the plan.

The application was approved by city planners last month with 15 conditions attached.

However RGDATA has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala raising concerns over the proliferation of planned and permitted convenience stores in suburban areas throughout the city in recent years.

The group argues the district centre is already served by the existing Aldi store and that there is already a generous provision of supermarkets within the Knocknacarra and Rahoon area.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in April

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Council urges An Post to reinstate postal service where offices close

20 December 2018

0 0

Galway CervicalCheck victim hits out at timeline for Tribunal

20 December 2018

0 0

Traffic flow back to normal in Moycullen following four car crash

20 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway CervicalCheck victim hits out at timeline for Tribunal

Thumbnail
Previous post

GMIT launches unique online course in agricultural entrepreneurship

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend