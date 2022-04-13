Setback for delivery of new building for Ballinasloe National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a setback in plans to deliver a new building for Ballinasloe National School.

Deputy Denis Naughten says a new planning application for the project is now required due to changes to the project.

He says this further delay is disappointing, considering planning permission was first granted in 2011 and extended in 2016.

Scoil Chroi Naofa has previously been described as completely unfit for purpose by local campaigners and politicans, who’ve praised the tireless efforts of staff over the past 20 years.

Deputy Naughten says the project is long overdue and the Department of Education must avoid any further delays.