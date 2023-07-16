Set of stolen skulls from the late 19th century returned to Inishbofin are given a traditional burial

A set of skulls stolen from Inishbofin have received a traditional burial following their arrival back on the island this weekend.

The set of 13 skulls was stolen from the grounds of St Colman’s Monastery and was brought to Trinity College Dublin over 130 years ago.

Islanders had been campaigning for their return for over ten years, with Trinity authorities agreeing to return them in February of this year.

The remains were brought back to the island yesterday afternoon and following mass this afternoon were buried in a traditional island coffin, created by Architect Christopher Day.