Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trinity College Dublin is set to return a set of skulls stolen from Inishbofin in the late 19th century.

Some of the skulls of locals from the Connemara island date back more than 500 years.

It follows a decade-long campaign from islanders to return the artifacts to the graveyard at St Colman’s Church.

Chair of the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, and Newcastle-native, Professor Eoin O’Sullivan explains the history behind the remains: