Services impacted at Galway’s public hospitals as over 500 staff out of work

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Services are being impacted at Galway’s public hospitals as over 500 staff are currently out of work at UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospital due to COVID-19.

That’s according to the Saolta Hospital Group, which says this includes staff who have tested positive for the virus, as well as those who are close contacts, or isolating for other reasons.

It comes as there’s been a further increase in COVID-19 patients at UHG over the past 24 hours.

There are now 43 patients with the virus at the hospital, compared to 39 yesterday and 22 this day last week.

Meanwhile, figures remain stable at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, where there are 11 patients with COVID-19, unchanged from yesterday.

Speaking to SAB, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group, Tony Canavan, says services are being impacted at all sites due to staff absenteeism.

And Tony Canavan says only the most urgent cases are being progressed in terms of elective care, such as those with cancer or time-sensitive cases.

He says they are working with private hospitals in a bid to boost capacity.