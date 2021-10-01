Service users call for support for tonight’s Galway Simon Virtual Sleepout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who found herself needing the services of a homeless support agency in the county is appealing for people to back tonight’s virtual sleepout for Galway Simon.

In 2020, 43% of the adults Galway Simon supported were female and the agency says there’s a strong link between violence or abuse and homelessness among women.

Tonight sees the charity’s virtual sleepout take place in a bid to raise much needed funds to support their service.

Service user Triona found herself homeless after leaving a violent relationship.

She’s been telling Galway Bay FM news that thanks to Galway Simon she now has her own home and hopes people will donate tonight to help others dealing with homelessness – you can hear her full story on FYI [email protected]