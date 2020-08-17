Serious concerns raised over joy riding on N84 between Luimnagh and Kilcoona

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has raised serious concerns over dangerous driving late at night on the N84 from Luimnagh to Kilcoona.

Cllr Andrew Reddington says joy riders are blocking off the road and surrounding cul-de-sacs and driving recklessly for fun.

The Fine Gael Cllr says residents in the area were terrified on Saturday night as three cars blocked off the road between 12:20 and 2am.

He says night-shift workers and other residents can’t access the road when these incidents occur.

Cllr Reddington says a full time presence of Gardaí is needed in Headford.

