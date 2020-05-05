Serious concerns raised over health and welfare of laundry staff at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Serious concerns have been raised over the health and welfare of laundry staff at University Hospital Galway during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is seeking urgent clarification from Saolta over what measures are in place to protect the team of 20 laundry staff from infection.

She says a proposal to divide staff into separate shift groups was made in early April but it was dropped after staff were informed they would be required to make up any lost hours after the Covid-19 crisis.

Deputy Connolly says she has not heard of this happening in any other sector, and it came as a shock to staff.

She’s sought clarity from Saolta over what steps are being taken to protect staff from coronavirus, since the original proposal was rejected.

Deputy Connolly says the new rota system should be implemented immediately without requiring the team to make up hours.