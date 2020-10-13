Series of road safety and improvement works greenlit for N63 in Ballygar

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council have received funding for a series of road safety and improvement works on the N63 in Ballygar.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has greenlit the works that will include re-surfacing of the main N63 route and two local roads in the work area.

Works will also include repairs to a section of the road at the petrol station in the middle of the town and widening of the entrance at Fallon’s Pub.

Funding has also been allocated for footpath bollards at the pedestrian crossing and the resurfacing and drainage works in two parking areas in the town.

The project is planned to begin in Ballygar by the end of this month.

Local Councillor Michael Connolly says it’s hoped the works will eliminate long running traffic difficulties in the town and will benefit local businesses.