Series of public events to take place across Galway to mark National Fostering Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of public events will take place across Galway from tomorrow to mark National Fostering Week.

National Fostering Week is an initiative launched by Child and Family Agency Tusla.

The initiative is Tusla’s first national fostering campaign and aims to recruit more carers and dispel myths around foster care.

There are currently 215 foster households across Galway catering to 265 children – but Tusla says demand is growing, particularly in urban areas.

The first public awareness event in Galway will be held in Connemara – and will take place at Peacock’s in Maam Cross tomorrow Monday from 10am until mid-day.

On Wednesday, another information event will take place at the Tuam Family Centre from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The first city event will also take place on Wednesday – and will be held at the Connacht Hotel from 10am until mid-day.

A second public session will also take place at the Connacht Hotel on Thursday evening, from 7 until 9pm.

Meanwhile, in Ballinasloe, a public awareness event will be held at the Shearwater Hotel on Friday morning, from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

Further information on National Fostering Week can be found at Tusla.ie.