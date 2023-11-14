Series of meetings county-wide to discuss council’s Climate Action Plan

Galway County Council’s newly published draft Climate Action Plan looks at reducing transport energy consumption by improving pedestrian and cycling options as well as reducing energy consumption for outdoor lighting.

A fund will be available for community groups to engage in projects to support climate action, the circular economy and biodiversity protection.

The plan, which will run from 2024 to 2029, can now be accessed online at galway.ie/ClimateAction or in hard copy in County Hall or in the county’s public libraries.

The draft plan is open for public consultation until December 10th, and the public is invited to meet the Climate Action Team to discuss the plan with these sessions kicking off today at Ballinasloe Library from 5:30-7pm

The other sessions are:

Clifden Library Thursday 4:30-6pm

Tuam Library Saturday 2-3:30pm

Loughrea Library Wednesday week 5:30-7pm

Claregalway Hotel on Tuesday week 6-6:30pm

As our summers get hotter and our winters get wetter, a climate risk assessment has been introduced in the plan as the council’s Climate Action Coordinator Tina Ryan explains