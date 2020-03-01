Series of events to take place across Galway for Local Enterprise Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of workshops, seminars and information events will take place across Galway next week as part of Local Enterprise Week 2020.

The annual event aims to offer local businesses and entrepreneurs everything they need to assess a new business idea, get established, or expand their venture.

Local Enterprise Week runs from tomorrow Monday March 2nd until Friday March 6th and boasts around two dozen events, many of which are free.

Topics to be covered include how to start a business; boosting productivity and increasing profits; creating strong, effective branding; cyber security; creating or growing a food business; accessing finance; and saving money through energy management.

Business advisory clinics will also be held in the city, Clifden, Tuam, Gort, and Loughrea over the week – offering 1-to-1 expert advice on start-up or expansion issues.

While there’ll also be an event in Loughrea to discuss the future development of enterprise in the town.

For a full list of events taking place next week – or for further information – you can visit localenterprise.ie/Galway or contact Local Enterprise Office Galway at 091-509090.