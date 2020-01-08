Series of county-wide community meetings ahead of Galway 2020 opening ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of community meetings are taking places across the county this week ahead of Galway 2020’s opening ceremony next month.

The meetings aim to provide local information on the plan for the opening ceremony and also to encourage the public to get involved in the community casting.

Meetings have already taken place in Ballinasloe and Clifden earlier this week.

The next in the series takes place in Tuam Library at 6.30 this evening and in Coláiste Chonnacht in An Spidéal at 7 this evening.

These will be followed by a meeting at Portumna Town Hall at 7.30 tomorrow evening and another at Athenry community centre at 7 tomorrow evening.

The opening ceremony will involve a fire tour across the county starting in Clifden on February 2nd and culminating at South Park in the city on February 8th with an open air ceremony.

Éanna MacDonnchadha is Galway 2020’s Community Casting Co-Ordinator – he says the meetings aim to provide information about the opening specific to each area and to drum up involvement – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…