Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of meetings will be held around the county in the coming days to discuss the findings of an Irish language plan survey.

The meetings are led by the Eachreidh Language Planning Committee.

The first in the series will take place this evening at 8 in Carnmore Community Centre.

This will be followed by a meeting at Annaghdown National School tomorrow (May 1) at 8pm.

The final in the series will take place at Claregalway College on Thursday at 8pm.