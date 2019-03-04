Series of collisions on Galway motorways due to weather

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardaí and emergency services are warning motorists to slow down and take extra care on motorways in Galway today following a spate of collisions in the past hour.

There was a collision on the M18 southbound between J18 Rathmorrissey and J17 Kilternan and traffic is slow as a result.



Emergency services are also dealing with three separate single vehicle collisions on the M6 Galway-Dublin motorway.

The first one is eastbound at J18 Rathmorrissey, and there are two between J16 Loughrea and J15 Ballinasloe, one on each side of the motorway.

No-one has been seriously injured in any of the collisions.

Extreme caution is needed on the motorway with slippery conditions reported following hail showers.