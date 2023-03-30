Separate traffic incidents cause road closures on the Curraghline and near Roscahill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Separate traffic incidents have led to road closures on the N84 Curraghline and on the N59 near Roscahill

It’s understood that on the Galway to Headford road a truck has jack-knifed between Regan’s Clonboo and McGaugh’s garden centre

The Gardai, fire engines and ambulances are at the scene

It’s not known at this point if any other vehicles are involved, or if anyone has been injured

The incident occurred at approximately 1:10pm

Gardai say the road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised that the incident is causing long delays

Across the county on the N59 Galway to Clifden road a collision has caused the closure of one lane near Roscahill

This closure is also causing delays